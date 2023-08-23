 Viral Video: Dance Group 'Hypers Kids Africa' Grooves To Trending Song 'Kaavaalaa' Wearing FC Barcelona Jersey
In the video, they can be seen dressed in the jerseys of FC Barcelona as they vibe to the peppy beat which has made people create reels worldwide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
A group of young dancers from the streets of Kampala, Uganda caught the attention of netizens after a video of them, known as 'Hypers Kids Africa' grooving to the popular 'Kaavaalaa' song went viral. In the video, they can be seen dressed in the jerseys of FC Barcelona as they vibe to the peppy beat which has made people create reels worldwide. Their energy in the dance reel was lauded as the official X account of the football club tweeted it. Check out the video below

Netizens react

Six kids were seen perfectly syncing their dance moves to the song from the film 'Jailer.' They also nailed the hook steps, leading to win hearts on the internet. Rajnikanth fans were impressed by seeing these young ones from abroad grooving to the Indian beat. They preferred to call it "The power for the mass." "Rajinikanth is a true global superstar," voices echoed on X while replying to the dance reel.

The dance took internet by storm after emerging as a dance trend on various social media platforms. From celebrities to common people, thousands of people vibed to the dance beat and shared it online. Social media has in a way become a den to several videos on this song.

The original song is an amazing work by music artists Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander along with the choreography of Jani Master. Tune into the original song video

