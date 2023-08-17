Kaavaalaa Viral Video: Father & Daughter Enjoy Rajnikanth-Tamannaah's Dance Beat (WATCH) | Instagram

"Vaa nu kaavalaiyaa, Nu kaavalaiyaa..." have become the words that will give you goosebumps and make you hit the dance floor, isn't it? The 'Kaavaalaa' song from the recent release 'Jailer,' starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah among others, has taken the internet by storm with thousands of people recreating the peppy dance number to share it on social media.

Check out the video right here

Video goes viral, wins hearts of netizens

Of the many videos that surfaced online in sync with this dance trend, here's one that will bring a smile to your face. The dance reel showing a father-daughter duo adorably grooving to 'Kaavaalaa' has gone viral on Instagram, since it was shared on the content-sharing site a few days ago. The duo were identified as Vinay and Samayra Narula.

The dance reel attracted over 690K views and hundreds of comments. Netizens shared 'clapping' and 'fire' emojis to praise the performance of the father and daughter.

Talking of the original track, it comes alive in the voice of singers Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander and is choreographed by Jani Master. Even before the film was out in the cinema halls, 'Kaavaalaa' caught the attention of dance lovers. Original song video: