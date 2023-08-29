Mumbai Celebrates Onam 2023 With Pookolam, Dance & Sadhya; Visuals Viral

Thiruvonam, the last day of Onam 2023 is being observed in Mumbai with a joyous festival mood. Also, the city celebrated the 10-day-long occasion with traditional events and observances. From beautiful pookalams (flower-based rangolis) to a delicious sadhya (special meal), Mumbaikars observed Onam in the best of its way. Not just homes, but public places also vibed to the occasion. Celebrations were seen at schools, hospitals, Mumbai local trains, railway stations, and malls among other spots.

Mumbai celebrates Onam 2023

Many visuals were shared online from the Onam 2023 celebrations in Mumbai. Take a look at how the maximum city enjoyed the Keralite festival with great bliss and participation.

Some of the busy and populous railway stations of the Mumbai region, such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel decorated the premises with large and eye-stealing pookolams. The rangoli spot was seen becoming an Instagrammable location for daily commuters who were seen taking a pause from their hectic schedule to pose with or click the Onam-special pookolam on their phone camera.

Check visuals below

Location: CSMT | Image sourced via X

Location: Panvel railway station | Image sourced via X

Apart from the railway stations, the running trains also Malayalee passengers and well-wishers celebrating the occasion on the transport. Mumbai's local trains which are said to be the city's lifeline, saw men and women commuters dressed in ethnic attires singing songs, displaying easy clap-dance steps, and consuming Onam-based food dishes (milk and appams) on the train coaches on the Central line.

Seawoods Grand Central Mall in Nerul, Navi Mumbai also carried out Onam celebrations by performing traditional dance forms such as kaikottikali and puli kali. A huge crowd gathered to witness the performance and vibe in the festive mood. WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, educational institutes also celebrated the festivity. Of the many celebrations across the city and its suburbs, visuals from a Dombivili-based school surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter). It showed the staff involved in creating various pookolams.

Talking of healthcare services, the Kokilaben Hospital was seen carrying out several activities to mark the 10-day-long festival. In the pictures shared on X by the hospital, we could see a man dressed as King Mahabali, staff consuming delicious sadhya, and dancing in traditional Kerala saree.

