When Is Onam 2023? Wishes & Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 27, 2023
Onam happens to be a 10-day-long celebration commemorating King Mahabali and the Vamana avatar of Lord Vishnu.
The festival, observed in the Chinga Masam - the first month of the traditional Malayalam calendar, started on August 20 and would end on the last day of the month.
Those who don't observe all ten days, mark the occasion on its ultimate day - August 31, 2023. So, for them, Onam 2023 falls on the upcoming Wednesday.
Here are wishes & greetings to share on Onam 2023.
May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful harvest of your deeds at all times. Happy Onam!
Beautiful Pookalam, Lively Songs, Delicious Feasts, And blissful prayers... Best wishes for the auspicious festival to you and your family. Happy Onam.
Onam is an annual festival including a spectrum of activities and cultural events in Kerala.
It is observed not only with prayers and puja but also events like the boat race, kaikottikali (folk clap dance), and puli kali (tiger dance) among others.
