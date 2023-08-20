WATCH: Man Dancing In 'Disco' Style At Athachamayam Event Reminds Netizens Of Goldust; Video Goes Viral From Kerala's Thrippunithura

Amidst Onam celebrations in Kerala, a video of a man grooving at the Athachamayam celebration in Thrippunithura has surfaced online and gone viral. The footage shows the man shaking his body to ethnic beats played in the background. However, viewers on the internet have opined the performance to be indecent due to the man's clothing - he wears a minimal dress and mostly covers himself with shiny black-and-golden body paint.

Video reminds people of wrestler 'Goldust'

As the performer at the traditional ceremony geared up some unconventional looks with his stylish goggles and the polka dot design on his body, netizens didn't find his dance to sync with the vibe. They slammed his performance by saying, "This is not the visual of Athachamayam. This is some vulgarity in the name of Onam celebration." However, seeing the body painting and his dance moves, some were reminded of wrestler Dustin Rhodes, popularly known as Goldust (his ring name).

Onam 2023

Onam 2023 is around the corner and it started on Sunday, August 20. During the celebration of the major annual festival of Keralites, Athachamayam is carried out. It is a grand cultural fiesta to express folk art forms of the state and provide an opportunity for artists to bring out their talents in the public. The celebration is marked during the first month of the new Malayalam calendar, Chinga Masam.

