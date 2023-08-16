Viral Video: Wedding Photographer Flawlessly Syncs Dance Steps With Baraatis While Holding Camera In His Hand |

In recent days, there have been some instances that have made 'Ask for refund' no lesser than a meme phrase, especially with regard to wedding photoshoots. Be it asking for money back after the couple divorced sooner after marriage, or due to any other concerns with the clicks and captures, the words took the internet by storm while paving the way to hilarious post captions.

In a recent video that has surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, a wedding photographer was seen hitting the dance floor with great energy. Holding his camera in one hand and using another to flaunt dance moves, the man was seen gracefully grooving to the Punjabi beats along with the wedding invitees there. From not dropping the device during his powerful dance to perfectly vibing at the gathering, the man vibes the hearts of netizens.

Video goes viral

A handle known for sharing content related to Punjabi culture and matters shared the video on the microblogging platform. Since being shared earlier this week, the footage gathered thousands of likes and won several praises in reply. Are we missing something? Oh, the video was posted with the caption: "If your wedding camera man ain’t doing this …..ask for refund (sic)."

X users react

"I love it," the voices echoed in reply to the viral video of the photographer dancing flaunting his fitness and dance skills to fall for.

