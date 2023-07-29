WATCH: Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Dance Together In Viral Video, But There's A Catch | Twitter

A video showing Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg dancing together has surfaced online and it has left netizens impressed. Not only did the video show social media rivals in one frame, but also got other personalities such as Joe Biden and AOC grooving. Too good to believe?

Yes, there's a catch that you have been waiting to know. Let's reveal it finally - it's an AI-generated clip. But the footage keeps your eyes on the screen throughout the duration of the music and dance being on and lively. And, if we could say, it seems like Musk did better in the recent dance reel termed 'X video' when compared to his bizarre moves during the Tesla factory opening.

WATCH VIDEO

Talking more about the entertaining clip, Elon Musk steals the spotlight as he is portrayed as a performer who sings, dances, and hits the vibe high. However, what's Mark doing there? He isn't in the rock band with Musk as you might have guessed already, and is rather seen as a bartender.

American politicians including US President Joe Biden and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) were seen grooving along with Musk and Zuckerberg in the AI-generated dance reel. You couldn't have missed spotting them in the video.

The AI creation has won the hearts of netizens and filled with laughter. It has gathered thousands of views and made people call it a "Really cool/funny video."

