Watch: Elon Musk dances during Gigafactory Berlin’s first Model Y handovers, Pranay Pathole shares video

Gigafactory could have been one of the strongest longing for those who follow trends in the automobile sector. However, it is almost after two years of formalities and delays that we can spot customers drive off with the first Model Y vehicles made in Europe.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent tweet read, "Danke Deutschland!" (Thank you, Germany)", as he hit the red ribbon ceremony along several workers in applauding the first 30 drivers who would get to the wheels of their new cars.

During the inauguration of his "gigafactory" electric car plant near Berlin on Tuesday, Musk couldn't stop himself from dancing in joy and excitement.

Even Pranay Pathole, the Pune based 'Twitter friend' of the billionaire, shared the video of Musk grooving at the handovers, just as if he were reviving memories of the slightly awkward jig that went viral at Shanghai in 2020.

To the unversed, the "gigafactory" in Gruenheide, in Germany's eastern state of Brandenburg, is Tesla's first production site in Europe and local officials are hoping it will help the region position itself as a hub for electric vehicle production.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:16 AM IST