Chinga Masam 2023: Date, Rituals & All You Need To Celebrate Malayalam New Year

Kollavarsham 1199 of the traditional Malayalam calendar would begin on August 17 this year and mark its first month known as 'Chinga Masam' or 'Chingam' this Thursday. However, some believe to celebrate the festival of Vishnu Kani as the first day of the year which took place earlier on April 2023.

For the people of Kerala and the Malayalees across the globe, the commencement of the Chingam month is an auspicious phase. It is said that the first day of the month is celebrated with grandeur, especially in the farming community to welcome the harvest season. Also, this period brings people close to the many festivals and happy occasions in the near future.

The Chinga Masam concludes on September 16 after Onam, Krishna Janmashtami, and being desired time for marriage rituals.

From visiting temples to decorating homes with lamps and flowers, and singing bhajans and prayers to worship the Lord, the month is observed in a religious manner.

One must know that the month is dedicated to Sun God or Surya Bhagawan. It is said that bathing in the water while being exposed to sunlight during Chinga Masam will bless people with good health and keep them away from skin problems. With the belief that the water during the days of this month is very pure and contains medicinal properties, there is a ritual of keeping a 'Kumbha' (pot) filled with water during the entire Chingam month. The procedure of storing and using the water in the pot is narrated by the elders of the family or temple priests.

