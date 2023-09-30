Salman Khan Spotted Dancing In Mumbai Local Train? Here's Truth Behind Viral Video (WATCH)

Did Salman Khan travel in the Mumbai local train and spend time with commuters? A video showing a man resembling the Bollywood actor dancing in the transport to the popular song 'Ishq Di Galli Vich No Entry' has surfaced on social media and gone viral. The lookalike was seen impressing onboard Salman fans with his dance skills. WATCH VIDEO

The video was shared on X by a Mumbai-based page and was captioned to read: "Travel Inside a #MumbaiLocal train never ceases to spring a surprise." In the video, the man was seen moving across the seats of the coach to display his energetic performance.

What concerned some people was the doppelganger excitedly putting his shoe on and standing up on the seat while passengers were seated there. Meanwhile, as the video rolled out online it attracted replies from netizens. People reacted to it and said, "This is better than the original." Another comment read, "Enjoy the spirit of Mumbai. Relax enjoy the show."

Incident surfaces after controversial belly dance reel in Mumbai local train

Despite rail officials urging people to avoid stunts and dance reels during their travel in the Mumbai local trains, the video of Salman Khan's lookalike managed to be filmed and shared on social media. Earlier this month, the railway authorities took a strict stand after a video of a girl belly dancing in a train coach. The act was condemned and termed inappropriate, leading to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railways Mumbai appealing to passengers to avoid such activities on public transport. It also noted that such acts were "not as per the norms of travel."