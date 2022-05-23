e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Watch: Boy helps specially-abled classmate participate in games

Watch: Boy helps specially-abled classmate participate in games

Video of boy helping his differently-abled friend not to miss out on any fun has gone viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Advertisement

Recently, a video went viral in which a boy helps his differently-abled classmate to participate in a school game.

In the video, the boy ran and finished his race and then he pushed the wheelchair of his classmate so that he can compete with other kids who were running to reach the finish point, He ran and made him finish the race so that he does not miss out on any fun.

The clip has been shared by @FredSchultz35 on Twitter with the caption, "Buddy making sure his friend is included in on the fun."

Since being posted the video has been watched by 929k times and has received 41k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ

Watch: Dog poses for photo Watch: Dog poses for photo
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Anand Mahindra reacts to his drawing made out of Tamil letters Watch: Anand Mahindra reacts to his drawing made out of Tamil letters

ALSO READ

Watch: Japanese kid says 'Aapka Swagat Hai' to Narendra Modi Watch: Japanese kid says 'Aapka Swagat Hai' to Narendra Modi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:51 PM IST