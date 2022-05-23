Watch: Boy helps specially-abled classmate participate in games

Recently, a video went viral in which a boy helps his differently-abled classmate to participate in a school game.

In the video, the boy ran and finished his race and then he pushed the wheelchair of his classmate so that he can compete with other kids who were running to reach the finish point, He ran and made him finish the race so that he does not miss out on any fun.

The clip has been shared by @FredSchultz35 on Twitter with the caption, "Buddy making sure his friend is included in on the fun."

Since being posted the video has been watched by 929k times and has received 41k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

Buddy making sure his friend is included in on the fun. 😁❤️🔥🧑‍🦽 pic.twitter.com/zgDv4nMNvP — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) May 22, 2022

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:51 PM IST