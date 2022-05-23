Watch: Anand Mahindra reacts to his drawing made out of Tamil letters

Artist from Tamil Nadu identified as Ganesh, took to Twitter and shared a video of him drawing industrialist Anand Mahindra. The entire drawing was made up of Tamil letters. He captioned the video, "Hey @anandmahindra this is Ganesh from Kanchipuram, I have drawn a pic of you with 741 Ancient Tamil letters. It's one of the first drawings of this kind. Would love to hear your opinion on this. @MahindRaracing @MahindraElctrc @MahindraRise"

According to his Twitter bio, he is the world's 1st Ancient Tamil Script drawing artist.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the artist by writing in the Tamil language which loosely translates to, "Wow, my item is shaped by 741 ancient Tamil characters, I wonder. For the sake of the grandeur of the Tamil language, I would like to place a portrait in my house in appreciation of the creator."

Have a look at the Tweets:

Hey, @anandmahindra This is Ganesh, from Kanchipuram, I have drawn a pic of you with 741 Ancient Tamil letters. It's one of the first drawings of this kind.Would love to hear your opinion on this.@MahindraRacing@MahindraElctrc @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/Of4C2nCbYB — Ganesh (@SGaniiganesh) May 19, 2022

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Dad acts like bartender to make milk for baby

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 03:16 PM IST