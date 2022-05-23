Watch: Dad acts like bartender to make milk for baby

Recently, a video went viral in which a dad acts like a bartender in front of the baby.

In the video, the dad acts like a bartender while the baby watches him making it a perfect cute bar scene. He even gives her a small water shot. This video has left netizens in awe.

One of the users commented, "And that's why you don't leave dad's to babysit. This made my day!"

The clip has been shared by @TheFigen on Twitter with the caption, "The cutest club scene ever!"

Since being posted the video has been watched by 324k times, and has received 15k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

The cutest club scene ever! ❤️😂😂pic.twitter.com/GxZ7P6WCu2 — Figen (@TheFigen) May 22, 2022

