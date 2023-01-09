Wait, what? This millionaire woman eats 'cat food' to save money

Aimee Elizabeth: The US-based millionaire who eats 'cat food' to save money | TLC

We might all have some weird habits and addictions that are hard to let go of, similarly, a woman from the United States seems to have a bizarre love for munching on cat foods. Also, not only does she consume the cat treat herself but also offers it to people around, even her husband and guests can hardly escape that. Eww!

Aimee Elizabeth, a resident of Las Vegas, is a self-confessed "world’s cheapest multi-millionaire" who desis can call the most "kanjoos" millionaire as she chooses to survive on cat food instead of what humans normally enjoy eating. But why? The easiest guess... all for saving money!

The 50-year-old female author reportedly has a net worth of more than five million US dollars (Rs 38.71 crore approx). Putting the ethics of making someone unknowingly eat cat food to the side, Aimee admitted while speaking to media outlets that she prefers to buy feline food as it's cheaper than meat produced for humans. She was quoted in reports as saying, "Some people might think it's a little nasty but I don't care. It saves money."

Apart from her weird food habits, Aimee Elizabeth coins her thoughts on lifestyle-related topics as an author to a few books, namely, "Poverty Sucks! How to Become a Self-Made Millionaire", "Dieting Sucks! Eat Anything & Lose Weight" and "Relationships & Dating Sucks! Internet Dating Horror Stories."