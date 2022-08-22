Wait, what? Marble meal vs AirPod cereal, viral video shows bizarre food preparation from US and China

Instagram

How about a tiring hungry day and someone offers you a mayo-cheese panipuri along chocolate sugarcane juice? Even worse and weird would be the case of having a hot marble meal or some AirPod cereal.

One could probably hit their Monday blues with these strange food hacks when served in tiffin boxes! Nauseating enough for some, they were claimed to be dishes tried in US and China respectively. Too much to believe as real, it seems a prank video demonstration on the bizarre meal preparations.

An Instagram reel showed US vs China over unusual food creations, the video creator attributed the earlier region to impossibly try some melted marble cuisine while suggesting that the latter could probably sip some softened AirPod delicacy.

Watch the video right here:

Read Also Extra charges on digital payment via UPI? Twitterati trigger meme fest