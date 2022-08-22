Extra charges on digital payment via UPI? Twitterati trigger meme fest

UPICharges trends on Twitter with hilarious memes | Twitter

Amidst the buzz that people might be levied charges over digital money transactions via UPI, the Indian Ministry of Finance clarified that no such provision is under the consideration process.

"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in Govt to levy any charges for UPI services. The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery have to be met through other means," Ministry of Finance tweeted.

The Govt had provided financial support for #DigitalPayment ecosystem last year and has announced the same this year as well to encourage further adoption of #DigitalPayments and promotion of payment platforms that are economical and user-friendly. (2/2) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 21, 2022

However, since people were hinted of extra charges earlier, they began to roll out memes on social media - only to gradually settle after the government's clarification. #UPICharges was seen trending for hours long on the microblogging website.

Take a look at some tweets, right here: