Twitterati share memes after knowing Dolo-650 makers gave freebies to doctors for prescribing the tablet

The Central Board for Direct Taxes had recently accused makers of the Dolo-650 tablet of distributing freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors as consideration for prescribing the tablet, said senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to file its response within 10 days on a PIL seeking directions to make pharmaceutical companies liable for giving freebies to doctors as an incentive to prescribe their drugs.

On learning that medical practitioners were bribed to sell-off or prescribe the particular tablet product, netizens couldn't stop from reacting on social media. They took to share memes on Twitter.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

After receiving Rs 1,000 crores freebies for prescribing Dolo 650,



Doctors to Patients : pic.twitter.com/2AzICEsujy — Shivam Insa (@ShivamI59761087) August 18, 2022

People are taking Dolo 650 as Cadbury gems! 🤯 — Piyu 👩‍⚕️ 🇮🇳 Nutrition Jeevi 😌 (@PiyuNair) August 10, 2022

*Dolo 650 to other tablets when any pandemic occurs* pic.twitter.com/ycwv5EXyqv — Darshan Gowda (@gowda__darshu) August 17, 2022

Fun fact is that 90% people who take DOLO never visit doctors🤣🤣

Real fact is that

Price of one strip of

Calpol 650- Rs 30.9

Dolo 650- Rs 30.5

Dolo 500- Rs 16.5

Calpol 500- Rs 15

Crocin 650- Rs 30.5

Crocin 500-Rs 18.5 #Dolo650

Decision is yours... pic.twitter.com/P5JYsP3EaH — kickboxer (@kickboxer999999) August 18, 2022

Dolo 650 बहुत पड़ा हुआ है😂 — बनारसिया 🕉 (@Shubham57182853) August 19, 2022

Moment any patient takes Dolo pic.twitter.com/IZba40EEvH — ♋ buster (@Doxotaxel) August 19, 2022

