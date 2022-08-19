Twitterati share memes after knowing Dolo-650 makers gave freebies to doctors for prescribing the tablet

The Central Board for Direct Taxes had recently accused makers of the Dolo-650 tablet of distributing freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors as consideration for prescribing the tablet, said senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India.
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to file its response within 10 days on a PIL seeking directions to make pharmaceutical companies liable for giving freebies to doctors as an incentive to prescribe their drugs.
On learning that medical practitioners were bribed to sell-off or prescribe the particular tablet product, netizens couldn't stop from reacting on social media. They took to share memes on Twitter.
Take a look at some reactions, right here:
