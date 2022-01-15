Watch video: Delhi eatery serves Chocolate Sugarcane Juice, netizens say 'Dislike ka button kaha hai'

It's the festive season across India, with people celebrating Bihu, Pongal, Makar Sankranti...wherein in some of these, the sugarcane is a key ingredient to the occasion. During this, a video of chocolate sugarcane is trending on the internet.

In an Instagram reel shared by a food blogger, we can see the prepartion of the sugarcane juice's choco version. The clip begins with the shopkeeper inserting the pieces of the sugarcane into the juice making machine, later to add some choco powder in a cup. Then, fill it along the fruit juice.

Watch the video, here:

According to the post, the beverage outlet named 'Sip Sip' happens to be at Delhi's Karol Bagh market area.

What a disaster would it be to try your favorite beverage's ugly version! Probably, that could leave one's taste buds dead forever towards the chosen dish. Netizens took to comment, "Dislike ka button kaha hai", "kuch bhi", "chi"... while some also wrote in favor, "Yummm", "...Try this for real" and so on...

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 04:20 PM IST