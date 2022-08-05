e-Paper Get App

From Maggi Masala to Dominos' Oregano, Twitterati reveal what all they add to Pasta; check weird responses here

Your guesses might fall short as people resorted to various fusions and combinations to pep up their Italian cuisine.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
File

Foodies love customizing their meal, at times to weirdest fantasies! In a recent Twitter trend, netizens revealed on what they added to Pasta inorder to enjoy it better their way. Your guesses might fall short as people resorted to various fusions and combinations to pep up their Italian cuisine.

From Maggi Masala to Dominos' Oregano, here's what Twitterati love adding to Pasta. Check tweets:

Vegan tadka!

Turmeric, really?

Shan ka Tikka masala, Google it later hahaha...

Love for Maggi masala never fails

Chill flakes and Oregano too

Boiled eggs!

Corn

Peas in pasta - no peace?

What's this trend of naming it like 'Koffee with Karan'?
