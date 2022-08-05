From Maggi Masala to Dominos' Oregano, Twitterati reveal what all they add to Pasta; check weird responses here

File

Foodies love customizing their meal, at times to weirdest fantasies! In a recent Twitter trend, netizens revealed on what they added to Pasta inorder to enjoy it better their way. Your guesses might fall short as people resorted to various fusions and combinations to pep up their Italian cuisine.

From Maggi Masala to Dominos' Oregano, here's what Twitterati love adding to Pasta. Check tweets:

Vegan tadka!

i made vegan garlic butter shrimp pasta 🌱 pic.twitter.com/O0aSRq5giE — Allie♡ (@thatlilvegan_) August 1, 2022

Turmeric, really?

like what is turmeric doing there 😭 (making it yummy) — ًraj (@devaliaas) July 27, 2022

Shan ka Tikka masala, Google it later hahaha...

Sometimes i just put in some Shan ka Tikka masala and BRO İTS AMAZİNG — baba bandook (@bhenskidumm) July 27, 2022

Love for Maggi masala never fails

Maggi masala packets — n⭐ (@tvsirens) July 27, 2022

Chill flakes and Oregano too

Maggi Masala and Dominos ka leftover Chilli Flakes and Oregano 🤣 — AKSHAT ANAND (@justakshat08) July 28, 2022

Boiled eggs!

They put eggs. Half boiled eggs. — Nandyy (@angrybird_us) July 28, 2022

Corn

CORN WHO PUTS CORN — 🦋 (real) (@janvayyyy) July 28, 2022

Peas in pasta - no peace?

My bua puts peas in pasta 😭😭😭 — Shubhi (@obnoxiouslyyrs) July 28, 2022