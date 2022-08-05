From Maggi Masala to Dominos' Oregano, Twitterati reveal what all they add to Pasta; check weird responses here

Foodies love customizing their meal, at times to weirdest fantasies! In a recent Twitter trend, netizens revealed on what they added to Pasta inorder to enjoy it better their way. Your guesses might fall short as people resorted to various fusions and combinations to pep up their Italian cuisine.
From Maggi Masala to Dominos' Oregano, here's what Twitterati love adding to Pasta. Check tweets:
Vegan tadka!
Turmeric, really?
Shan ka Tikka masala, Google it later hahaha...
Love for Maggi masala never fails
Chill flakes and Oregano too
Boiled eggs!
Corn
Peas in pasta - no peace?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)