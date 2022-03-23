Wait, what? Food blogger from Japan ate THIS 'Dog' for first time; watch video

Remember the wife who pranked her husband by serving a 'Chicken Wings' Cake? Similar is this restaurant in Japan, serving a coffee flavored cake which is shaped so well to resemble a doggo.

Did you just sau, 'Appearances are deceptive'? True that, as this cake wasn't meat but a sweet treat to one's tastebuds.

The hyper realistic version of the cake turned like pug, was tried for the first time by a food blogger - who goes by the name Jesse Ogundiran. Warning to the veggie eaters, it might be hard to take a look at the video of Jesse eating the dog part by part, may not seem less than a risky or yuck-ish stunt. However, cake lovers who could please and convince their mind that it is just a yummy cake, would relish the bites.

The foodies would have noticed that the delicacy has been served along some fruit jam and garnished with greens. To the ones curious to know, where one can find this, the video suggests it to be from Pearls outlet at Osaka, Japan.

Watch the video, right here:

