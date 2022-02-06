Watch video: Wife pranks husband with 'Chicken Wings' Cake, his hilarious reaction wins 6 Million views

After a lot of trending videos of crazy food fusion, here's how a woman made cake flavored Chicken Wings.

Wait, what? Yes, you get that right! A wife served the better half with a hyper realistic 'Chicken Wings' cake, which looks like chicken meal but taste much like a dessert.

The wife hilariously pranked her husband with a plate of chicken wings which weren't actually chicken wings. The whole scene was filmed and uploaded on Instagram by Kristy Sarah.

The video was posted this week and soon went viral with over 6 Million views. In the reel, we could see the lady taking the so called chicken wings to his husband, who in a while realises and reacts to the cake-ish taste. "Why these chicken wings taste like cake," the husband is seen hilariously reacting after the first bite.

According to the post caption, the tricky dish which proved that 'Appearances are deceptive', was prepared by a Texas baker named 'Sarah Ono Jones'.

Watch video, right here:

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:52 PM IST