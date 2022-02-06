e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in MumbaiIndia reports 1,07,474 new COVID-19 cases, 865 deaths in last 24 hoursICC U-19 World Cup: India beat England by 4 wickets to win their 5th title
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

Watch video: Wife pranks husband with 'Chicken Wings' Cake, his hilarious reaction wins 6 Million views

FPJ Web Desk
Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

After a lot of trending videos of crazy food fusion, here's how a woman made cake flavored Chicken Wings.

Wait, what? Yes, you get that right! A wife served the better half with a hyper realistic 'Chicken Wings' cake, which looks like chicken meal but taste much like a dessert.

The wife hilariously pranked her husband with a plate of chicken wings which weren't actually chicken wings. The whole scene was filmed and uploaded on Instagram by Kristy Sarah.

The video was posted this week and soon went viral with over 6 Million views. In the reel, we could see the lady taking the so called chicken wings to his husband, who in a while realises and reacts to the cake-ish taste. "Why these chicken wings taste like cake," the husband is seen hilariously reacting after the first bite.

According to the post caption, the tricky dish which proved that 'Appearances are deceptive', was prepared by a Texas baker named 'Sarah Ono Jones'.

Watch video, right here:

ALSO READ

Lata Mangeshkar, Netaji Bose, other notable personalities must be on Indian currency, say... Lata Mangeshkar, Netaji Bose, other notable personalities must be on Indian currency, say...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
Advertisement