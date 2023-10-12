Viral Video: Woman Dresses Up As Scary Nun To Roam On Delhi Streets

An Instagram video that has gone viral on the content-sharing site shows a woman dressed up as a scary nun on the streets of New Delhi. She is seen peeping out the car window to frighten people along with walking and sitting beside the crowds in public places. The Halloween-themed prank seemed to steal the attention of netizens after it initially amused people confronted on the ground. WATCH VIDEO

Does the nun successfully scare people?

The reel was shared by a make-up artist based in the national capital who aimed to feature her stunning work in the prank. The woman seemed to be successful in scaring people with her nun appearance. One of the reactions to her makeover, as seen in the video, was: "Real lag raha hai ye toh (This looks real)." No sooner, another person from the streets of Delhi added saying, "Literally real!"

Video crosses 7 million views on Instagram

Being shared earlier this October, the clip has so far attracted more than seven million views on Instagram. The unusual reel having the potential to give one goosebumps and make them run away out of fear rocked social media with 7.4 million views and thousands of likes.

Netizens react

Hundreds and thousands of netizens who watched the reel and the 'nun' roaming on Delhi streets expressed their reactions in the comments section. "Oh goddd. Best thing I saw on internet today," read a comment in this regard, while another said praising the make-up art, "You are amazing."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)