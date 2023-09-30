WATCH: Video Of This 'Ghost' Will Leave You Smiling Instead Of Giving Chills

Looking for a video to scare and prank your friends this weekend? You may try sharing this viral video which shows a little girl turning into a ghost for a fancy dress competition. However, people aren't really experiencing fear or goosebumps from her look and are instead calling her an adorable one-of-a-kind. So, the video shows a tiny ghost who will leave people smiling without giving them chills and thrills.

The video which was captioned to read "Tiny little ghost" surfaced online earlier this week. It has no sooner gained more than two million views and gone viral. Haven't you watched it yet? Check it out right here.

WATCH VIDEO

The video showed the girl being groomed for her fancy dress show where she opted to pose as a ghost. One of her relatives was seen setting her right from the show as she applied dark makeup on her. From scary scars to extra-bold eyeshadows, the 'cute ghost' wore them all as she walked in a headless black costume.

Netizens react

As the clip made it social media feeds, netizens reacted to it. "Who's gonna be scared of this pretty puppet...so adorable," read a comment to the viral video, while another hilariously said, "Ayee main to darr gayiii (Oops I got scared)." People also felt nostalgic about their school days and remembered how they dressed up during such competitions.

