'Really Disgusting': Netizens Urge To STOP Animal Abuse After Pics From Paris Fashion Week Showing Costume With Live Butterflies Go Viral |

At the Paris Fashion Week 2023, models flaunted their terrarium dresses adorned with live butterflies. This didn't go well with people who immediately condemned the design and highlighted concerns regarding animal abuse. WATCH VIDEO

Visuals from PFW 2023 go viral

As visuals from the ramp walk featuring the costume with live butterflies surfaced online, netizens slammed the case and expressed sympathy with the creature. "Can’t you just leave animals in peace?" remarked an internet user, while another called the fashion sense "Inhumane."

Several netizens expressed their concerns about the bizarre dress as they echoed their voices against animal cruelty and abuse. The usage of live animals was termed "disgusting" and "stupid." "Stop killing animals you talentless people, #cancelundercover stop animal abuse !!! Stop animal abuse (sic),' read another comment made in this regard.

Netizens react

However, some appreciated the dress design and the concept keeping aside the concerns. They found the fashion work quite creative and worth cheering for. Alongside the people who said a no-no for the costume, 'heart' and 'clap' emojis surfaced in praise. Meanwhile, one of the comments sharing positive feedback to it, read, "This is so incredible! Inspiring work."

Read comments below

