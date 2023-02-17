Jurassic Park craze! Chinese couple goes viral for marrying in 'dinosaur' costumes | SCMP

How about ditching your traditional red lehenga and donning a fancy costume to your wedding? This is what happened when the bride was a Jurassic Park fan, she tied the knot in a 'dinosaur' avatar. Both the bride and groom were dressed in dinosaur costumes on their special day and they married in quirky attire.

The bizarre wedding went viral on Chinese social networking platforms. Later, the case was reported by one of their media outlet South China Morning Post which wrote in their report that the nuptials played out in early February on the streets of the island’s New Taipei City and sparked a kerfuffle there.

It was noted that after walking into the registry office, the couple had to remove their huge dinosaur hoods to have their identities verified before being officially married.

Is this the first time that the nation is witnessing such a themed wedding? You might think that it might be too weird and the first of its kind, but the answer is no. According to reports, China had even earlier seen couples marrying in dinosaur costumes, with one similar incident from March 2021. And such instances take the internet by storm and let netizens wish them a baby dinosaur soon.

