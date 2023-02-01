Chinese tween hits back at relatives asking her to marry, says THIS to get rid of nagging aunties in viral video | Weibo video

"Hello beta, shaadi kab kar rahi ho... next tum hi ho (when are you getting married, you are the next)," some youngsters might have gotten vexed with these sentences having heard them several times. To those who aren't ready to get married but their so-called age demands them to find a life partner, dealing with taunts and tickles from relatives asking about when they would get married would have become a daily routine.

Are you someone who is constantly being asked to tie the knot? A video that's viral on the Chinese social media app Weibo records a tweenager's befitting reply to all those nagging relatives who are more than worried about someone else's wedding plans.

Read Also Chinese woman quit her job for THIS bizarre reason

A 24-year-old woman from northern China posted a video online on January 24 of herself chatting with her mother and elderly relatives. The footage that has reportedly attracted more than two million views heard her saying in frustration that she would prefer to find peace in a coffin rather than get married to someone.

The video was viewed by South China Morning Post and they reported what the tween had to say while being asked to be a civil servant and get married in the hometown.

Quoting the words from the video, the report reads, "I would be even more at peace lying in a coffin. It is also safe to be included in a posthumous photo and hang it on the wall. Would you like to lie there?” She doesn't stop venting out there and she adds, “Why should I marry and serve someone else?”

Meanwhile, the relative interrupts and says in the video, “Getting married and having children is a traditional virtue for Chinese women.” However, the tween's mother adds to the support of the daughter and ditches the 'outdated' concept of marriage.

The internet has praised her mother for being on the daughter's side and respecting her life decisions. Undoubtedly, the video was shared multiple times on local social media sites and it went viral. Netizens found the content and the scene relatable.