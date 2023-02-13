Viral Video: Hit or flop? Korean man sings 'Kabira' at a Maharashtrian wedding, here's what happened next |

Similar to how Indians are in love with Korean dramas and their music creations, people from there, as well as across the globe, seem to be in love with Indian music. A video of a Korean man performing the Bollywood beat "Kabira" has gone viral on social media. Identified as Kim Jaehyeon, he nailed singing the song track at a desi Maharashtrian wedding.

As he begins to sing, he says, "Mi gaanar aahe (I'm going to sing)..."

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, we can see Kim not only impressing the guests at the wedding with his voice but also with his traditional dressing style. He dons a white kurta-salwar and a violent jacket to make it to the stage.

Since being shared on Instagram, a few days ago, the video has gone viral and attracted thousands of likes. "Appreciate. And spread love," goes the video caption for the multiple shares on the social media platform.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)