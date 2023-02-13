e-Paper Get App
A video of a Korean man performing the Bollywood beat "Kabira" has gone viral on social media. Identified as Kim Jaehyeon, he nailed his singing at a desi wedding

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Hit or flop? Korean man sings 'Kabira' at a Maharashtrian wedding, here's what happened next |
Similar to how Indians are in love with Korean dramas and their music creations, people from there, as well as across the globe, seem to be in love with Indian music. A video of a Korean man performing the Bollywood beat "Kabira" has gone viral on social media. Identified as Kim Jaehyeon, he nailed singing the song track at a desi Maharashtrian wedding.

As he begins to sing, he says, "Mi gaanar aahe (I'm going to sing)..."

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, we can see Kim not only impressing the guests at the wedding with his voice but also with his traditional dressing style. He dons a white kurta-salwar and a violent jacket to make it to the stage.

Since being shared on Instagram, a few days ago, the video has gone viral and attracted thousands of likes. "Appreciate. And spread love," goes the video caption for the multiple shares on the social media platform.

