Thai Man Tries Fire Pan From Streets Of New Delhi In Viral Video

Thailand's Martin Bravo enjoys fire pan in India | Instagram

A man from Bangkok, Thailand was seen trying fire pan from the streets of New Delhi in a video that is going viral on Instagram. Identified as Martin Bravo, the tourist to India and a social media influencer shared a reel of him enjoying a fire pan. He was super excited to know about the fire thing and give it a try. His video recorded him from walking into a street vendor selling the fire pan for Rs.100 to his final reaction after the food trail.

Thailand man eats fire pan in India; Watch video

He greets panwala with "Namaste"

Martin's reel opened by him speaking to the camera and telling viewers how thrilled he was to give the unique dish a try. It seemed like it was his first time of coming across the pan item. He greeted with street vendor by saying "Namaste," who later introduced him to the different ingredients of a pan such as gulkhand, papaya chunks, sugar, dry fruits, etc.

A while into the video, the vendor lit a portion of the pan with fire. "No problem," said the panwala assuring Martin about safety and trying to keep him relaxed. Now, the Thai man was seen all set to have the fire pan. He kept his mouth wide open for the panwala to place the dish inside. And, once that was done, his candid reaction was captured on the camera.

Yayy or nayy for fire pan?

Did he enjoy fire pan or run away from the scary sight? He tried it and gave a thumbs up hinting that he was impressed with the taste and flavour of the dish he tried on the streets of New Delhi, India. Notably, the video of his fire pan trail won more than a lakh views on the social media platform alongside thousands of likes.

It was learned that it was Martin's first visit to India which he expressed to be a great experience in the series of reels he shared online.