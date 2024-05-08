'Be A Loser': Bengaluru Doctor Trolls Smoker Who Posted Chai-Sutta Pic On X & Mocked Non Smokers

An X user has caught the attention of internet users for a chai-sutta picture she shared on the platform. The concerning aspect about the post was the caption where she insulted called non-smokers and glorified smoking. She wrote, "Hey smokers and losers (non-smokers) wdy?" Noting that the young girl was flaunting her cigarette smoking habit and calling non-smokers "losers," a doctor reacted to the post.

Here's what the doctor said in his reply

Identified as Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy took to reply her X post saying, "Be a loser (as per this lady) and live healthy." However, he didn't choose to exit with that subtle remark. Taking note of the picture showing her pose with 'Double' Switch cigarette and a cup of tea, the Bengaluru-based doctor wrote, "The youngest patient I've sent for a 'triple' bypass surgery was a 23y old girl smoker."

More reactions from X

No sooner, others too joined the roasting session. One of the internet users replied to her and said, "Living a healthy life, wby?" These words were followed by a comparative picture of two hearts, of a smoker and non-smoker respectively. As a lung doctor, you’d need me soon, save my contact,” said a medical practitioner. Another reply that caught the attention, read, “What do winners win as prize? Lung cancer?”

While few people reacted and tried to school the girl, others looked at her posts and online presence and termed her a "total gone case." For a reference, most of her posts used abusive language and referred to sex.

Thought of saying something

Similar smoke post by the user

It was also noted that she had made a similar post days ago, however, without any offensive remarks. It casually, read, “People who don’t smoke wyd?” Her posts often go viral on X, attracting hundreds of reactions.