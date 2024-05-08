 53-Sq-Ft Flat Located Under Stairs, Fixed With Bed Behind Toilet Goes Viral
53-Sq-Ft Flat Located Under Stairs, Fixed With Bed Behind Toilet Goes Viral

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

What if we say that a tiny room which is compactly built is worth closely the same money as a decent flat? You might be shocked, for sure. While in Mumbai, you might still be able to find a room on a rent for some thousand rupees, you will be shocked to know that a flat that runs 53 square ft. is worth around Rs.3500 (300 Chinese yuan). This is a case that has surfaced from Shanghai.

Flat goes viral on Douyin

The flat which is certainly a small spaces tries its best to have the most facilities, however, arguable over comfort. Images which surfaced on Chinese social media platform Douyin featured the rented flat with a bed fixed behind the toilet, which was attached with a washbasin. Also, the whole stay was built near a slope of the stairs. In desi terms, it seemed like a “jugaad” flat.

The flat went viral on the internet and attracted several reactions from netizens for its unique set up which managed every little space available to help accommodate someone. It was learned that the premises was quoted for reportedly a higher monthly rent for what was offered.

Flat had a kitchen, bathroom, living room...

According to local media reports, the real estate pitched about the flat and suggested a US$40 a month for a “whole unit rental” that included “a bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room” was a great deal.

A local property agency report mentioned the average rent for a one-bedroom flat in Shanghai to be starting around 5,134 yuan per month.

