Viral Video: Man At Mumbai Airport Asks People Where To Board Flight To Virar, Attracts Reactions You Can't Miss

Plane to Virar? Influencer's video goes viral | Instagram/Aryan Kataria

Mumbai: A reel showing a man asking people at the Mumbai Airport where to board his flight to Virar is taking the internet by storm and leaving them confused. It showed a person identified as Aryan Kataria checking with people if they can guide to the departure gate for his air travel to Virar, a place part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Watch video below

Here's what the video is all about

In the video, social media influencer Kataria went from people to people asking navigation guidelines to board the flight to Virar. Is there a flight to Virar from the Mumbai Airport? This question left a few people confused, just like you. However, the viral video has an answer. It opens by showing Kataria asking a man seated at the airport premises, "Ye Virar ki plane kaha pe aayegi (Where will the plane to Virar come)?" He is then seen repeatedly asking the same question to a couple of people there including airport staff and others.

People react in most hilarious way

The reactions of people after listening to his doubt is something you can't really miss. While one started laughing when he said "plane," another tried to clarify whether he actually said that instead of train. Hilariously, one of staff even misguided him saying that the flight to Virar departs from gate number 5 of the airport, meanwhile another even showed him directions to the departure gate.

Of them all, a person came up with a valid question and put it forth to Kataria who was struggling to figure out his way to take a flight to Virar. He said, "Virar to Mumbai mein hi hai." To this, the influencer replied and said his problem that the destination is too far from the city and the respective airport, which made him go for a possible flight for a faster travel.

A plane to Virar for real?

The reel has undoubtedly went viral on Instagram and attracted more than two million views. Before the video concluded, the truth was revealed. Kataria clarified it to be a prank video, which managed to record candid reactions of many people, ruling out the existence of a flight to Virar.