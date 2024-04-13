'No Chocolate In Kids Meal': 6-Year-Old Girl Fills Flight Feedback Form, Gives Etihad Airways Only 1/10 Review; Check Out Her Innocent Responses

A 6-year-old girl who travelled on Etihad Airways filled out a survey on her experience in business class, and it was learned that her feedback surfaced right from her heart. She put down some of the suggestions that every kid can relate to, making space for the airline to consider the right feedback.

Before we tell you about her responses, let us ask you a simple question. What would you add to kid's meal? You win for this child or probably every little one if you said "Chocolate," which was pointed out to be missing at the flight's meal designed for kids. This made the young passenger, say, "Kids meal was not good, because it lacked chocolate." It was noted further that the Emirates crew gave her chocolates while Etihad did not.

Some of the feedback points that followed the chocolate statement were her school friends not being on the flight, staff not offering her a hot towel but doing so for adults, and not allowing a travel in pyjamas. Along with a few more points, he ended up rating the airline with only a score of one out of ten.

The father of this 6-year-old girl shared the incident on his X profile while narrating what happened when he "let his daughter answer the survey without any influence."