Mumbai News: Stones Pelted At Virar Bound AC Local Train, Accused Arrested

Stones Pelted At Virar Bound AC Local Train, Accused Arrested | FPJ

Mumbai: A window glass of a Virar bound air-conditioned local train of Western Railways was damaged due to stone pelting on Monday. However, there were no injuries reported. The incident occurred at around 3.35pm between Kandivali and Borivali. The cost of replacing a damaged window glass is estimated to be around Rs10,000.

The accused, later identified as Bhagwan Niranjan Sahu, 32, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Borivali Railway Station. According to sources, the incident transpired following an altercation at his residence. It has been alleged that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Accused initially engaged in an act of self-harm

“Native of Odisha, Sahu, currently resides with his sister and brother-in-law in Poisar. On Monday, he had quarrelled with the duo and later came on the rail track,” said an official

Sahu initially engaged in an act of self-harm by hitting his own head with the stone but later targeted the local train with another stone, inciting panic among the commuters onboard, the official said.

Swiftly responding to the situation, the Borivali RPF took Sahu into custody. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Railway Act.

The RPF is currently conducting further investigations to ascertain the motives behind Sahu’s act.

