 14-Minute Miracle: Vande Bharat Coaches Cleaned At Rani Kamlapati Station In 14 Minutes
14-Minute Miracle: Vande Bharat Coaches Cleaned At Rani Kamlapati Station In 14 Minutes

14-Minute Miracle: Vande Bharat Coaches Cleaned At Rani Kamlapati Station In 14 Minutes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All coaches of Vande Bharat train were cleaned in just 14 minutes at Rani Kamalapati station under “14-Minute Miracle” scheme started by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) on October 1 to provide the highest quality of cleanliness in the semi-high speed train.

Divisional Railway Manager Devashish Tripathi supervised the implementation of the scheme.

When the Vande Bharat train arrived from Jabalpur and the passengers disembarked at Rani Kamalapati station, the designated “Vande Veers” contributed in making the scheme successful by cleaning all the coaches in 14 minutes.

Other senior officers, employees and media representatives were present on the occasion.

Vande Bharat trains are being operated by the Indian Railways between several major stations. These trains are known for their indigenisation and are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. They provide a fast, comfortable and remarkably convenient travel experience.

