Bhopal: From Bicycle Odysseys To Bartan Bank, They Work To Keep Surroundings Clean

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cleanliness was very dear to Mahatma Gandhi. This Gandhi Jayanti, Free Press profiles two cleanliness warriors from city - a one-man army and a group of women.

Bicycle Yatras to promote cleanliness

Ex-serviceman Ashok Kumar Tiwari ‘Hindustani’ from the city has been a Swachhta warrior for 35 years. He has bicycled more than 1.2 lakh km to spread message of cleanliness. “Cleanliness is the key to good health of individuals, progress and well-being of nation and saves earth from pollution,” said Tiwari who is on a yatra to promote the message. He started from Bhopal 20 days back, and covering an average of 250 km per day, has reached Varanasi. He will be back in the city in 15 days.

“Even if I can persuade five people every day to not litter and keep their houses, surroundings and workplaces clean, I would have fulfilled my mission,” he said.

Hindustani began by spreading his message in the city. He began inter-city travel 18 years back.

“In my first trip, I covered 1200 km. Next, I went on a Bharat Yatra, which took me a year-and-a-half to complete. This is my sixth yatra,” he said. “Commitment to cleanliness should not be limited to Gandhi Jayanti. Every day should be Gandhi Jayanti. I am 55 and till I have strength in my body, I will continue my mission,” he added.

Bartan, thaila, book banks to reduce waste

In 2014, Anita Sharma and Kiran Sharma launched a campaign to keep the city clean. Now, their group called Sakaratmak Soch (positive thinking) has over 200 women members in the age group 20 to 70. The group includes working women, homemakers, serving and retired school and college teachers, government and private employees. The group runs a Bartan Bank, which lends metal utensils free-of-cost for marriages and socio-religious events to curb use of disposable plates, glasses, bowls etc. They also run a Thaila Bank, which distributes cloth carry bags made of old, discarded clothes. The group also has a Book Bank, which mends old books and distributes to needy children. They also maintain 17 public parks with the help of the municipal corporation. “For us, Gandhi Jayanti is a festival of cleanliness. Today, we cleaned a dirty pond to celebrate Mahatma’s birthday,” Anita said.

