Operation Kachchhap: DRI Saves 955 Live Baby Gangetic Turtles From Nagpur, Bhopal & Chennai; 6 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have apprehended six persons with 955 live baby Gangetic turtles of different species at Nagpur, Bhopal and Chennai on Saturday.

Intelligence was developed by the DRI team about a syndicate involved in illegal trafficking and trading of "Turtles of Ganges", some of which are specified as vulnerable/ near threatened species under IUCN Red List and Schedule I and II of Wildlife (Protection) Act. Illegal trade and habitat degradation are major threats to these species.

The officers of DRI chalked out an intricate all-India plan to apprehend the offenders at different locations in the country simultaneously and rescue the turtles.

DRI saves 955 live baby Gangetic turtles in a crackdown on illegal wildlife trade in multicity Operation “Kachchhap”; apprehends 6 persons



Concerted all-India efforts by the officers resulted in interception of a total of six persons and a total recovery of 955 live baby turtles of different species at Nagpur, Bhopal and Chennai. The species of Gangetic turtles rescued are Indian Tent Turtle, Indian Flapshell Turtle, Crown River Turtle, Black spotted/Pond Turtle and Brown Roofed Turtle.

After the initial seizure the perpetrators and Gangetic turtles were handed over to the respective Forest Departments for further investigation.

The operation comes in a series of other such crackdowns over the past months, as DRI continues its resolve to preserve the environment and combat illegal wildlife trafficking.

