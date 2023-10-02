Watch: Loco Pilots Foil Sabotage Attempt On Vande Bharat Express As Ballast & Rods Discovered On Tracks In Rajasthan

A potentially catastrophic accident was avoided by the vigilant loco pilots of the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, saving the high-speed train from derailing. At approximately 09:55 hrs, the train came to an abrupt halt in the Gangarar-Soniyana section due to a dangerous obstruction on the tracks.

The incident unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post in Bhilwara, within the purview of SHO Gangarar in Chittaurgarh district. It was discovered that some unknown individual or individuals had placed ballast on the tracks and inserted two rods, each measuring one foot in length, into the joggle plate at the specified location. This deliberate act of sabotage could have resulted in a disastrous accident.

#WATCH | Sabotage attempt on Udaipur-Jaipur #VandeBharat express foiled as vigilant #locopilots applied emergency breaks after spotting ballast and vertical rods of one feet each on railway tracks.#BREAKING #Udaipur #Jaipur pic.twitter.com/1GKC4zRCtg — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 2, 2023

Fortunately, the vigilant loco pilots on duty detected the obstruction in a timely manner and acted decisively by applying emergency brakes, thereby preventing any potential catastrophe. Their prompt response undoubtedly saved lives and ensured the safety of all passengers on board.

The incident site was promptly secured and investigated by a team of dedicated professionals, including DSC Ajmer, IPF Bhilwara, Sr. Section Engineer Gangarar, and the local police. The incident occurred near the vicinity of Gangarar-Soniyana.

Both the Railway Protection Force and the District Police are actively conducting an investigation into this alarming incident. Their efforts are focused on identifying those responsible for this act of endangering lives and disrupting railway operations.

The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express operates on a schedule of six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. It commences its journey from Udaipur city at 7:50 am and arrives in Jaipur at 14:05 pm.

