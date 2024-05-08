African Man Hugs 1,123 Trees In 60 Minutes, And That’s A World Record

Man wins world record for hugging more than thousand trees in one hour | Guinness World Records

A 29-year-old man from Ghana has made a Guinness World Records for the most trees hugged in an hour by wrapping his arms around 1,123 trees. The man was identified as Abubakar Tahiru, a forestry student who expressed his love for trees by hugging them one by one, and doing so for more than thousand times.

The stunning record was captured on video and released by Guinness World Records which showed him walking through the Alabama's Tuskegee National Forest to achieve the record. The video showed him moving from one tree to another and hugging them well. His run was followed by an official who tracked his performance and ruled out any violations.

Impressively, on an average he managed to hug 19 trees in a single minute without repeating any tree.

Watch video

More details

“Achieving this world record feels incredibly rewarding. It's a meaningful gesture to highlight the crucial role of trees in our ecosystem and the urgency of environmental conservation,” he was quoted as saying in reports.

He had to follow strict guidelines to win the record and become officially amazing. He pointed out one of the factors being “wrapping both arms around a tree,” and other “ensuring no damage was caused to the tree.”

He revealed that he took forward in this challenge during the holy month of Ramadan which was marked by his fasting sans water. He found this to be one of the trickiest part of winning the record due to physical exertion.

It was learned that the young man grew up in a farming community which made him interested to establish a close relation with nature and work towards its conservation. He moved to the USA for studies, where he managed to strike a record and make himself proud.