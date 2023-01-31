WATCH: Groom's friends perform to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang on wedding stage, energetic dance video goes viral | Instagram

Besharam Rang was just nailed with a male version and it included the twerking step and other sensual moves from the controversial beat from the SRK-Deepika Padukone film Pathaan. A boy's gang planned and performed Besharam Rang at their friend's wedding and the video showing them dancing in the sexiest way possible has impressed the internet.

In the video, we can see the group of boys lining up on the stage to throw a great performance on the special day. As soon as the music begins, the dance group can be seen shaking her body to vibe in Pathaan mood. Be it the sensual hand movements or the twerking steps, the dancers display it all.

Since being shared online, a few days ago, the footage has gone viral and attracted several likes on Instagram. Viewers even took to question "who did it better - Deepika or these friends."

