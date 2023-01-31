e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Groom's friends perform to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang on wedding stage, energetic dance video goes viral

WATCH: Groom's friends perform to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang on wedding stage, energetic dance video goes viral

A boy's gang planned and performed Besharam Rang at their friend's wedding and the video showing them dancing in the sexiest way possible has impressed the internet

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Groom's friends perform to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang on wedding stage, energetic dance video goes viral | Instagram
Follow us on

Besharam Rang was just nailed with a male version and it included the twerking step and other sensual moves from the controversial beat from the SRK-Deepika Padukone film Pathaan. A boy's gang planned and performed Besharam Rang at their friend's wedding and the video showing them dancing in the sexiest way possible has impressed the internet.

Watch video:

In the video, we can see the group of boys lining up on the stage to throw a great performance on the special day. As soon as the music begins, the dance group can be seen shaking her body to vibe in Pathaan mood. Be it the sensual hand movements or the twerking steps, the dancers display it all.

Since being shared online, a few days ago, the footage has gone viral and attracted several likes on Instagram. Viewers even took to question "who did it better - Deepika or these friends."

Read Also
Pathaan craze! SRK fans from Indonesia dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in a Bandung theatre; watch...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Comedian Shraddha's hilarious take on tech company layoffs go viral

WATCH: Comedian Shraddha's hilarious take on tech company layoffs go viral

WATCH: Groom's friends perform to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang on wedding stage, energetic dance...

WATCH: Groom's friends perform to Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang on wedding stage, energetic dance...

Bizarre! This US woman is addicted to 'eating mattresses'

Bizarre! This US woman is addicted to 'eating mattresses'

Union Budget 2023: Classic memes to invest for some laughter

Union Budget 2023: Classic memes to invest for some laughter

'OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband': Fans comment on Malti Marie Chopra's looks after...

'OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband': Fans comment on Malti Marie Chopra's looks after...