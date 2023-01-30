Pathaan craze! SRK fans from Indonesia dance to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in a Bandung theatre; watch viral video | Twitter

Indonesia: A Twitter account claiming to be the official fan page of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in Indonesia shared a footage showing fans of the talent vibing in the Pathaan craze. When the movie was being screened on the big screen located at the country's Bandung area, people were seen dancing to the film song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan.'

The video of SRK fans in Indonesia enjoying the movie to their best and making the theatre their dance floor has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video right here:

The craze of #Pathaan reached Indonesia. Rukhster in Bandung dance together. pic.twitter.com/C3dI0lIy9I — SRKUniverse Indonesia - SRKFCI (@SRKFCI) January 29, 2023

The video of the celebration has fetched over 50K views and thousands of likes. In the video, we can see men and women from the Asian country expressing their love for the Bollywood star. They can be seen recreating the dance moves of the trending song right next to the big screen, as we can see in the viral video.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan finally released in theatres on Wednesday amid much fanfare across the country. Theatres were rendered housefull in several cities and several cinema hall owners organised shows as early as 6 am, given the frenzy around the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and the film is touted to be a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe. It also has an extended cameo by Salman wherein he is seen in his 'Ek Tha Tiger' avatar.

