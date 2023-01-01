e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBesharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel goes viral

Besharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel goes viral

"Hot hot hot," the comments section read as viewers loved the digital content creator and fashion model's dance moves as she nailed the hook step from the film Pathaan song

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Besharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel goes viral |
Follow us on

Be it for the controversial cinematography or the energetic dance moves by Deepika Padukone, Besharam Rang has created a buzz on the internet. In case you loved the twerking steps from the song and even tried to recreate them, you know that nailing the hook step isn't that easy. Even if the year has ended, the Instagram trend showing people recreate Besharam Rang is still on.

Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, a fashion influencer and a plus-size model has taken the internet by storm with her recent Instagram reel that shows her recreating Deepika Padukone's steps from the song Besharam Rang. She can be seen wearing a stunning bikini and flaunting her gracious dancing skills in the now-viral video.

Watch video:

Who did it better? "Better dance than deepika (sic)," read the comments section as they praised Tanvi's dance moves and killer expressions. People also appreciated her self-confidence and suggested that her dance version of Besharam Rang should make it to the film.

Read Also
Besharam Rang: Fans edit Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' song to Deepika...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Transparent aquatic creature found from deep ocean; old video goes viral again

WATCH: Transparent aquatic creature found from deep ocean; old video goes viral again

Besharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel...

Besharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel...

Viral photo: Old bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc purchased under ₹ 20,000 in Jharkhand stuns...

Viral photo: Old bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc purchased under ₹ 20,000 in Jharkhand stuns...

'What should Swiggy deliver in 2023?' Netizens reply with the most unexpected answers and trigger...

'What should Swiggy deliver in 2023?' Netizens reply with the most unexpected answers and trigger...

Goodbye 2022: Twitter users welcome 2023 with funny tweets and memes

Goodbye 2022: Twitter users welcome 2023 with funny tweets and memes