Besharam Rang: Plus-size fashion model recreates Deepika Padukone's dance moves, hot Instagram reel goes viral |

Be it for the controversial cinematography or the energetic dance moves by Deepika Padukone, Besharam Rang has created a buzz on the internet. In case you loved the twerking steps from the song and even tried to recreate them, you know that nailing the hook step isn't that easy. Even if the year has ended, the Instagram trend showing people recreate Besharam Rang is still on.

Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar, a fashion influencer and a plus-size model has taken the internet by storm with her recent Instagram reel that shows her recreating Deepika Padukone's steps from the song Besharam Rang. She can be seen wearing a stunning bikini and flaunting her gracious dancing skills in the now-viral video.

Watch video:

Who did it better? "Better dance than deepika (sic)," read the comments section as they praised Tanvi's dance moves and killer expressions. People also appreciated her self-confidence and suggested that her dance version of Besharam Rang should make it to the film.