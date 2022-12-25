e-Paper Get App
Besharam Rang: Fans edit Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' song to Deepika Padukone-SRK's moves from sensual Pathaan song; watch

Remember the peppy Bollywood number from the 90s, 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga,' that is still a popular retro beat in parties and DJ nights? Edited video showing the dance moves from the song sync to Pathaan's controversial 'Besharam Rang' has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Besharam Rang and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga scenes | FPJ
'Besharam Rang' has received mixed reactions from the audience, while some slammed the vulgar visuals of the Bollywood song and the saffron-based picturisation, others were seen enjoying the sensual music and Deepika Padukone's moves. As the song from SRK's upcoming film created a buzz soon after its release, fans took to trace similar item numbers using the colour saffron for displaying sensual dance moves.

After spotting a Bhojpuri song named 'Lajjaye Kahe' that showed the lead dancer grooving in a saffron attire, netizens have taken a dig into Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from the 90s film Beta. Not just did they see Madhuri Dixit wearing a saffron colour saree in the peppy item number but the fans also edited the background music to sync steps to Pathaan's controversial 'Besharam Rang.'

Check out viral video:

article-image

The song was released on the official YouTube channel of Yash Raj Films on December 12, 2022. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his fans are awaiting the release of the action-packed film 'Pathaan'. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

Watch original video of Besharam Rang

Check out the Bollywood retro beat

article-image

