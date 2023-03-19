Bizarre fashion: Not Urfi Javed, THIS man has gone viral for his quirky costumes; dons utensils & chillies

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2023
A man identified as Tiktoker Tharun has gone viral for his quirky costumes that netizens dub to be inspired by the fashion sense of model and TV actress Uorfi Javed.
Why should Urfi have all the fun? Tharun's crazy outfits have created a buzz on the internet. Swipe to get a glimpse of his bizarre collection.
What do you do about the plastic spoons that some with food parcels? Here's how this man dons them all.
Now, what's that? While the Instagram influencer shared a video of his fashion walk, he brought to notice that the outfit was made out of "shampoo sachets."
Bangles turned bikini for Tharun, who shares a following of over 300K people on Instagram.
Kitchen Scrubber is one of the influencer & content creator's quirky costume.
He dons cotton in this viral picture.
That's Tharun in his "Pataka" look.
Iykyk! That's a trash bag...
He often poses and grooves wearing the costumes he designs and flaunts online.
Apart from the viral videos that capture him in weird outfits, Tharun seems to be a dance lover who can be seen teaching some dance steps to school kids in an Instagram reel.
Few other footages shared on his social media page hint him to be from a Telugu-speaking village. He is spotted involved in farming and related activities.