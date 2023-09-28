UP Viral Video: Meet Salima Khan, 92-Year-Old School Student From Bulandshahr

Instances proving 'Age is just a number' often go viral on social media, from 65-year-old 'Dancing Dadi' impressing netizens with her dancing skills to this UP woman attending primary school at 92. Salima Khan has undoubtedly an inspiration to many who want to seek education and be informed. The elderly woman is a student at the Chawli Primary School in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh where she attended lectures with her great-grand daughter-in-law.

In a video gone viral, the 92-year-old student was seen in her classroom as she was seated alongside young kids. She was heard saying, "I like to study...I attend school." WATCH VIDEO

School HM comments on Khan

Dr Pratibha Sharma, the school HM, told the media that she would arrange pension for the elderly woman seeing her dedication to learn and study. Sharma pointed out that Salima can now confidently count up to 100 and write her own name.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nav Bharat Literacy Mission

Salima's case was quoted in news reports to reflect on the ground-reality and success of the Nav Bharat Literacy Mission in the state. Reportedly, 9,000 people including the 92-year-old Salima passed their literacy tests under this mission.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)