 UP Viral Video: Meet Salima Khan, 92-Year-Old School Student From Bulandshahr
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUP Viral Video: Meet Salima Khan, 92-Year-Old School Student From Bulandshahr

UP Viral Video: Meet Salima Khan, 92-Year-Old School Student From Bulandshahr

Salima Khan has undoubtedly an inspiration to many who want to seek education and be informed. Her case was quoted in news reports to reflect on the ground-reality and success of the Nav Bharat Literacy Mission in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image

Instances proving 'Age is just a number' often go viral on social media, from 65-year-old 'Dancing Dadi' impressing netizens with her dancing skills to this UP woman attending primary school at 92. Salima Khan has undoubtedly an inspiration to many who want to seek education and be informed. The elderly woman is a student at the Chawli Primary School in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh where she attended lectures with her great-grand daughter-in-law.

In a video gone viral, the 92-year-old student was seen in her classroom as she was seated alongside young kids. She was heard saying, "I like to study...I attend school." WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
UP News: Elderly Man Wastes Petrol At Noida Pump To Create Reel; Viral Video Angers Netizens
article-image

School HM comments on Khan

Dr Pratibha Sharma, the school HM, told the media that she would arrange pension for the elderly woman seeing her dedication to learn and study. Sharma pointed out that Salima can now confidently count up to 100 and write her own name.

Nav Bharat Literacy Mission

Salima's case was quoted in news reports to reflect on the ground-reality and success of the Nav Bharat Literacy Mission in the state. Reportedly, 9,000 people including the 92-year-old Salima passed their literacy tests under this mission.

Read Also
Viral Video: Elderly Woman Spots Couple Romancing In Delhi Metro, Reacts To Stop Them
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Viral Video: Meet Salima Khan, 92-Year-Old School Student From Bulandshahr

UP Viral Video: Meet Salima Khan, 92-Year-Old School Student From Bulandshahr

Trevor Noah Show Cancelled: Bangalore Audience Who Spent Hours On Road To Attend Event Upset, Share...

Trevor Noah Show Cancelled: Bangalore Audience Who Spent Hours On Road To Attend Event Upset, Share...

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio Gives Musical Treat To Ganpati Bappa; Can You...

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio Gives Musical Treat To Ganpati Bappa; Can You...

WATCH: Man Prepares & Eats Cereal Meal In Skydive Reel, Thrilling Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Man Prepares & Eats Cereal Meal In Skydive Reel, Thrilling Video Goes Viral

WATCH: 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble Enjoys 'Chaleya' Song From SRK's Jawan; Video Goes Viral With 9...

WATCH: 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble Enjoys 'Chaleya' Song From SRK's Jawan; Video Goes Viral With 9...