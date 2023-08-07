Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Wastes Petrol To Create Reel In Noida; Viral Video Angers Netizens

A video of an elderly man from Noida, Uttar Pradesh spilling petrol on the ground while filling it himself has surfaced online. It shows him recklessly wasting fuel reportedly for creating social media reels. People are upset and angry with the man and his act and want the authorities to take necessary and immediate action against him.

Stepping down from his car and filling it with petrol himself, the man spills quite an amount of petrol on the ground after missing to perfectly fill it in the fuel tank of the vehicle. No sooner, the petrol pump staff took to even wipe his car where there were spots of spillage. The video from the incident has gone viral on social media.

