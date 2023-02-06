e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: Car driver disrespectfully throws cash at female petrol pump staff, leaves her collecting money from the ground

Viral Video: Car driver disrespectfully throws cash at female petrol pump staff, leaves her collecting money from the ground

A video showing a female staff at a gas station breaking down into tears after a car driver threw off money at her has gone viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video | Reddit
Follow us on

In China, reportedly a Mercedes car halted at a gas station and the person seated in the driving seat disrespectfully threw away to pay the bill. The video from the site has surfaced on the internet and it shows the female staff being made to collect the cash from the ground and later breaking down into tears for the rude behaviour.

Watch video:

Read Also
Coronavirus in China: Frustrated residents spark protest, tear down barriers in viral video; watch
article-image

The undated video captures a black car driving into a gas station and leaving the premises after throwing the cash on the ground. The footage which is lesser than a minute captures the female staff being left humiliated.

The footage was uploaded by a Reddit user who used a crying emoji to empathise with the lady staff. "This is so disheartening," read the comments section as viewers slammed the car driver for the disrespectful act. Another user wrote, "I feel for her. This is just wrong."

Read Also
Mira Road: Petty tiff at petrol pump led to Murder of delivery boy, 9 held within 4 hours by MBVV...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Car driver disrespectfully throws cash at female petrol pump staff, leaves her...

Viral Video: Car driver disrespectfully throws cash at female petrol pump staff, leaves her...

2023 goal of Cityflo buses goes viral as the brand desires to drive on the completed 'Kopri Bridge'

2023 goal of Cityflo buses goes viral as the brand desires to drive on the completed 'Kopri Bridge'

WATCH: US Coast Guard's dramatic swim to rescue a boat hit by giant wave goes viral

WATCH: US Coast Guard's dramatic swim to rescue a boat hit by giant wave goes viral

WATCH: Viral Video from Ghaziabad shows youths dancing with rifles and liquor; police respond

WATCH: Viral Video from Ghaziabad shows youths dancing with rifles and liquor; police respond

WATCH: Rat steals a diamond necklace from a jewellery shop, CCTV footage goes viral

WATCH: Rat steals a diamond necklace from a jewellery shop, CCTV footage goes viral