Viral Video: Car driver disrespectfully throws cash at female petrol pump staff, leaves her collecting money from the ground

Viral Video | Reddit

In China, reportedly a Mercedes car halted at a gas station and the person seated in the driving seat disrespectfully threw away to pay the bill. The video from the site has surfaced on the internet and it shows the female staff being made to collect the cash from the ground and later breaking down into tears for the rude behaviour.

Watch video:

The undated video captures a black car driving into a gas station and leaving the premises after throwing the cash on the ground. The footage which is lesser than a minute captures the female staff being left humiliated.

The footage was uploaded by a Reddit user who used a crying emoji to empathise with the lady staff. "This is so disheartening," read the comments section as viewers slammed the car driver for the disrespectful act. Another user wrote, "I feel for her. This is just wrong."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)