WATCH: Video Showing 'Sasquatch' Walking In Remote Colorado Makes People Doubt Their Eyes; Couple Spots Creature From Train

Call it the Bigfoot or Sasquatch, the creature has only been a part of mythical stories and reading so far. However, a video from remote Colorado has reported a sighting of the huge human-like being. The clip of the 'Bigfoot' spotting is hard to one can't unsee. It was filmed by a couple during their train travel through the landscape. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral on social media

The video opened by showing a dry forest which is uninhabited. Seconds later, some movements were sensed between trees as a man-like creature was spotted walking there. The incident left the couple recording the video shocked and doubting their eyes for what they had seen.

The sighting is believed to have been reported earlier this month when a woman identified as Shannon Parker was riding on a train along with her husband Stetson. As they looked outside the transport during their journey, they spotted the bizarre figure moving through the hilly terrain. It caught their eyes and they, no sooner, started filming it on their camera.

Facebook post about the incident

Sharing about it online, Parker wrote on Facebook: "As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it’s Bigfoot...the ever elusive creature Bigfoot! I don’t know about y’all but We Believe!" Reportedly, the couple were on the popular Narrow Gauge train from Durango, Colorado, to Silverton, Colorado when the incident came across a hairy creature in the mountains.

