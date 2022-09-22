Loch Ness Monster? Giant eel-like creature spotted in viral video; watch

viral video | YouTube

Does the Loch Ness Monster exist for real? The creature mentioned in Scottish folklore, also known as Nessie, seemed to show a glimpse in a video gone viral.

If you are an ardent social media user, you might have over the decades come across claims by locals about the monster's existence. The internet is a den to many sightings, with some videos allegedly being dubious "proof" of the alien-like eel creature's real-life existence.

In a recent video that's surfaced on the internet, we can see a man having captured the giant-eel-like species posing above waters.

Eagle-eyed Irishman Eoin O’ Fagan reported to have spot on camera two instances of the so-called fictional being. In a conversation with the Daily Record, he described the object as "black and long in the region of 6 to 8 feet long, like an eel, or rather a very large or giant one. Its dark black colour breaks the surface occasionally as it moves to the right."

According to the news media outlet, Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) set up five cameras around the 23-mile-long loch to stream live. Of the two recorded videos, the first was filmed on September 6, while the second on September 15.

