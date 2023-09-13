Alien Or Just What? Weird Creature Spotted In Australia Goes Viral

In case information about extra-terrestrial life interests you, you'll be excited to know that a weird creature has reportedly been found in Australia, leaving people confused and curious about what it could be - an alien or something else.

A Reddit post sharing something bizarre has gone viral once again and caught the attention of netizens. The video that was shared online months ago has resurfaced. The post was captioned to read, "My friend found this alien looking creature after a windy day. Anyone know what it is? (sic)" WATCH

One of the comments to the viral post stole people's eyes as it read: "Literally looks like something from a different dimension." The footage showed the life crawling on the ground and popping out some of its body parts outside its shell-like structure. However, there isn't any clarity regarding the identity of the creature which has taken the internet by storm.

In a news from Mexico, two non-human 'alien' dead bodies were unveiled at the country's Congress during an event led by UFOlogist Jaime Maussan. They were fossils or mummified specimens of the corpses which are believed to be a millennium old and retrieved from Peru.

Earlier this year, a Bolivian village reported finding an unusual creature in the area. They stated that it could have been a 'real-life' alien that visited the planet and mysteriously disappeared sooner.

