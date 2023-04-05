Time Traveller claims Earth will discover THIS in the Pacific Ocean on June 26, 2023

Would it be exciting to know what the future has for us? In case, you love to read about time travel and the travellers predictions about the events to come, here's something that will stun you.

A time traveller, identified as @beyondtimetraveller, who often shares videos on TikTok to tell viewers about major happenings from the year, mentioned that Earth shall witness stunning events in 2023. The person hints at the planet meeting aliens as well.

One of the claims made by the person who alleges to be in 2869 is that a creature larger than the world's largest Blue Whale would be discovered in 2023. Not only does the time traveller predict the happening but also points out the exact date -- June 26 this year.

"June 26, 2023: A new creature bigger than the blue whale is discovered in the Pacific Ocean, it measure 350 feet (sic)," his TikTok video was quoted by news reports. The footage was captioned to read, "Warning Everyone Yes, I'm a real time traveler. Here's a summary of what's to come in 2023."